Phillips, 62, is best known for hosting ITV's morning programme GMTV for more than a decade confirmed the news on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with The Mirror.

Speaking to The Mirror, where Phillips now writes regular columns, the broadcaster revealed that she had received the diagnosis a year ago after suffering “months of brain fog and anxiety” and explained how the disease has “ravaged my family.”

Following the news, many fans and colleagues have shared their support for the presenter.

Lorraine Kelly shared a heartfelt message to her 'much loved' former colleague.

Kelly shared: "As expected our much loved Fiona is dealing with this shattering diagnosis with courage and optimism.

"She’s a good kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love."

One of her colleagues at the Daily Mirror, Associate Editor Russell Myers shared: "Absolute strength and even humour in the face of such adversity. All of us are thinking of Fiona and her family and sending love at such a difficult time."

While Loose Women star Denise Welch posted alongside three red hearts: "An Amazing Woman."

Phillips who is married to Martin Frizell, editor of ITV’s This Morning told The Mirror that she “long feared” this moment was waiting for her but yet it was still the most “gut-punching, shuddering shock” when a doctor told her the news.

“It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80 but I was still only 61 years old,” Phillips continued.

“I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us.”

Though she has kept the news private for 18 months, Phillips said she had decided to share her story to help end the stigma around Alzheimer’s.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is currently taking part in clinical trials at University College Hospital in London, which aim to revolutionise future treatment.

She currently administers medication three times a day with small needles.

Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer’s Society, praised Phillips’ decision to share her diagnosis, which raised “much-needed awareness of dementia”.

“Our thoughts are with our ambassador Fiona Phillips and her family following the announcement that she’s living with dementia,” Lee said.

“Fiona has frequently spoken out about her parents’ experiences of dementia, and her support of Alzheimer’s Society has been hugely impactful and greatly appreciated.

“Sharing such personal news publicly raises much-needed awareness of dementia and we are extremely grateful to Fiona.

“We are here to offer our support to Fiona and her family and to everyone affected by dementia.”