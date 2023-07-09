Current and former pupils, staff and parents were invited to take a walk down memory lane, watch pupils’ musical performances featuring music throughout the decades, and enjoy cream teas and ice creams served by the school’s PTFA.

Staff and pupils were joined by some special guests including chief officer of Monmouthshire County Council Will McLean, cabinet member for education Cllr Martyn Groucutt and Caldicot Mayor Cllr Maxine Mitchell.

Drama performance

The school drama group proudly finished the special music festival with a spectacular performance of their ‘Appreciation of Abba’ routine.

Caldicot Male Voice Choir also joined in the celebrations.

Attendees benefitted from the opportunity to hold on to their memories by taking photographs in the ‘photobooths’ set up for the occasion.

Martin Groucutt and Chair of Governors Cllr Jim Higginson

The audience were also treated to a special surprise at the end when the staff took to the stage for a Taiko drumming performance.

Local artist, Irene Quelch, worked with the children to produce a commemorative 50th anniversary mural, which has been displayed in the school hall and was the centre piece of the school’s recent art exhibition showing off all the childrens’ celebratory artwork produced with Miss Sami Ley.

This project, partly funded by the Chepstow and Caldicot Lions, allowed the children to express their most special and meaningful memories of their journey through Durand Primary School.

Year 4 putting on a show

Pupils have also benefited from taking part in a 70s music workshop run by Upbeat Music, taking them back in time to experience a flavour of the decade when the school began.

Durand Primary School was opened in 1973 and was originally of open plan design.

The school was completely remodelled in 1991. In September 2008, it saw the opening of a new nursery unit adjacent to the main entrance at the side of the school.

Mrs Waters

Thanks to the School Council, previous PSA and Lotto funding the site now benefits from several wooden canopies to further encourage outdoor learning.

Durand is also very fortunate to have an on-site Forest School, which is used by every class at some point during the school year, enabling the school’s continued committed to giving children the opportunity to learn in the outdoor environment.

The day was particularly meaningful to the current headteacher, Mrs Allison Waters, who will be taking early retirement at the end of this academic year, having been the school’s leader for 16 years.

School staff

Male voice choir performing at the show

Mrs Waters expressed her delight at how well the music festival went.

She said: "I would like to give a huge thank you to all those who participated in supporting us to create such a fantastic experience for us to remember for years but most of all, our wonderful children, who have been an absolute credit to their families and to our school."

At the end of the festival Mrs Waters presented the school with a personalised handcrafted Storyteller chair made by her husband Richard Waters to leave as a parting gift.