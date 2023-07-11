A NEW coffee shop that specialises in selling fresh produce from locally sourced bakeries and dairies has opened in Chepstow.
John Cruise, 26, along with mum Sonia Taylor and partner Diego Spahiu, opened Coffee Addition on Thursday, June 29 and it is already a hit with items selling out fast.
Mr Cruise has always wanted to open his open coffee shop since he left school, and now that dream has become a reality.
He said: “I have always wanted to open a coffee shop since I left school ten years ago, I absolutely love coffee and grew up going to shops all the time.
“I went to Coffee One before it was turned into a chain and loved it, I hate big chains as they don’t offer what a coffee shop should and that’s fresh items.”
A wide variety is avaliable at Coffee Addition. Picture: Katie Groves-Bond
Coffee Addition opened in the former Costa coffee shop on Beauford Square, and around the corner from Diego’s Italian restaurant Una Vita on Nelson Street.
Mr Cruise is currently head chef at Una Vita, and having his new business close to the restaurant allows him to source fresh ingredients.
He added: “We make everything fresh everyday like the sandwiches and all ingredients are locally sourced so it’s special.
“We get all our milk from a local dairy farm and our cakes from local bakeries as we want to keep it as fresh as possible.
“Having the kitchen at Una Vita has allowed us to do that as it is only around the corner from the coffee shop.”
Delicious pasties at coffee Addition. Picture: Katie Groves-Bond
The independent and dog friendly coffee shop sells food such as paninis, cakes, sandwiches, crisps, biscuits, pain au chocolat, croissants and other treats alongside their hot drink selections.
Since opening last week, Mr Cruise is overjoyed with local reaction after the new business sold out of sandwiches by the afternoon.
He added: “Opening was unbelievable, we weren't expecting such a response as we were absolutely rammed and sold out of sandwiches by the afternoon.
“I didn’t realise how quickly we would sell out of stuff. I had made the sandwiches fresh in the morning and they were gone, it was amazing.
“It makes all the hard work of us decorating and renovating the shop by ourselves worth it.”
