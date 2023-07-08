Junction House is a Grade II-listed building based on the banks of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Pontymoile Basin.

The building is a former tollhouse, historically used to help take toll payments used for the upkeep of the canal, and is going up for online auction on Wednesday, July 26 – despite being taken off auction in 2021 due to local objection.

The historic property is being marketed by digital property marketplace BidX1 with a guide price of £70,000 and it is listed on Rightmove.

As previously reported the former tollhouse was due to go to auction on May 26, 2021, but this was withdrawn after Facebook community group, Bridge 46 to Five Locks, protested the decision to sell the “historic and iconic” building.

Junction House is now back up for online auction; as it is a Grade II-listed building a new owner would have to abide by the heritage conservation rules in place.

The description of the property reads:

“The property is built on a slope with the ground floor at canal level and the lower ground floor at garden level. “The property is Grade II Listed and is of brick construction featuring a curved front elevation beneath a slate roof, with the site extending to both sides along the canal bank.”

The listing describes it as a “freehold three-storey house” with three bedrooms and one bathroom. There would be potential to extend the building, but this would be “subject to necessary consents”.

The lower ground floor of the property includes a reception room, kitchen, bathroom, and a storeroom.

A second reception room – which includes a fireplace – and bedroom can be found on the ground floor, with another two bedrooms on the first floor of the historic building.

Along with the iconic setting of Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, the property benefits from gardens to the rear and the side.

Junction House is set to go to online auction on Wednesday, July 26. More information - including legal documents and property information – is available online at bidx1.com