Gwent Police, South Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police were involved in Operation Mille, which was organised by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) in southern Wales.

In total 52 arrests were made during the operation, and £8.7 million worth of cannabis was seized.

15 to 20 guns were seized (Image: PA/ National Police Chiefs' Council)

What happened as a result of the organised crime crackdown by police forces in South Wales:

73 warrants were executed;

52 arrested for offences including production of cannabis, production of a Class B drug, and cultivation of cannabis;

43 individuals charged;

16,273 cannabis plants seized with an estimated street value of more than £8.7 million;

Mobile phones, cash and forged documentation also seized.

Inside one of the cannabis factories (Image: PA/ National Police Chiefs' Council)

Described as a "massive, month-long operation", it included police forces across Wales, England and Scotland.

In total more than 1,000 cannabis farms were raided by police across Britain, with plants worth £130 million seized and some 1,000 suspects arrested.

The operation saw 200,000 cannabis plants, 15 to 20 guns, £650,000 in cash and more than 40 other offensive weapons seized

Around 11,000 officers were involved in the crackdown.

£650,000 cash was seized by police (Image: PA/ National Police Chiefs' Council)

Wendy Gunney, assistant chief constable for Tarian ROCU, said: “The Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales has worked closely with the national policing network to successfully target and disrupt organised cannabis production in our region.

“This type of criminality has an extremely detrimental impact on our communities, and it is vital that we continue to collaborate with law enforcement partners and external agencies to disrupt offenders.

“I would like to thank all those involved in our region's efforts on Operation Mille; their determination and resilience has led to our successful outcomes. We have also gathered a significant amount of data which will help focus our future efforts in tackling Organised Crime Groups and safeguarding those at the greatest risk of harm.”

One of the weapons found (Image: PA/ National Police Chiefs' Council)

Key signs to spot a property could be being used as a cannabis factory:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night;

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside;

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night;

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator;

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans;

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting;

An excessive number of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

Operation Millie has been called the 'largest ever police crackdown on cannabis farms' (Image: PA/ National Police Chiefs' Council)

Steve Jupp, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Serious and Organised Crime, said: “We know that organised networks involved in cannabis production are also directly linked to an array of other serious criminality such as Class A drug importation, modern slavery and wider violence and exploitation.

“This operation not only successfully disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity, but the intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement across the country.

“Cannabis-related crime is often thought to be ‘low level’; however, there are clear patterns around the exploitation and violence organised crime groups are using to protect their enterprises.

“We also frequently find that cannabis production is just one aspect of their criminal operations and that they are complicit in wider offending which blights our communities.”

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact Gwent Police or their local force online or via 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org