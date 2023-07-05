Liverpool and Edinburgh are due to get an extra show each as the tour expands.

Taylor Swift was already expected to perform in both cities but now she’ll spend an extra night in both Liverpool and Edinburgh.

The UK and Europe leg of the tour will start in Paris and end in London in 2024.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Taylor Swift adds more dates to UK Eras tour

Announcing the news on Twitter, Swift said: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Taylor Swift will now perform in Edinburgh on June 7 and 8 plus the additional show which will take place on June 9.

Fans will get to see her perform in Liverpool on June 13 (new date) as well as June 14 and 15.