The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony in Chepstow on June 28.

St Albans RC High School in Pontypool was crowned Secondary School of the Year sponsored by ACT at the glittering ceremony.

Headteacher Stephen Lord collects the award from ACT (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

At the ceremony the Catholic school was described as ‘providing every pupil with the very best start in life regardless of ability or background. It is committed to ensuring they achieve academically in a way that helps them find their place in a rapidly changing society, as happy and successful citizens guided by Gospel values.’

The school also has the aim of being one of the leading schools in Wales.

On winning the award headteacher Stephen Lord said the school benefits “from the close working relationships with all families and is supported by a committed and professional Governing body.”

Teachers from St Albans RC High School at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

Mr Lord said: "We were delighted to be awarded ‘Secondary School of the Year ‘at the prestigious South Wales Argus Education awards ceremony.

“To be recognised as a school where pupils feel happy, safe and receive a high-quality education is very humbling and a reflection of the amazing staff and pupils we have in St Alban’s RC High School.

“The school does benefit from the close working relationships with all families and is supported by a committed and professional Governing body.

“We always seek to continue to be reflective and honest as we strive to continually improve the education our pupils.

“We aim to provide a platform for all, so they can flourish as young people and be the best person they can be achieving the best qualifications ready for the next stage on their journey.”

Headteacher Stephen Lords collects the school's award (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

Last year the Pontypool school celebrated record-breaking GCSE results.

Approximately 91 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in English, 80 per cent in Science, 77 per cent in Mathematics and 78 per cent in Religious Education and 34 per cent of attained 5A* -A, a school record.

South Wales Schools and Education Awards (Image: Newsquest)