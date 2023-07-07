A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court after being charged with five counts of fraud.
Jonathan Sterry, 41, from Blackwood is alleged to have falsely claimed he was running a marathon for charity and collecting money for his sister who had cancer.
The prosecution claims this happened at Orchard Close, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly on July 2.
They further allege that Sterry possessed a sponsorship form for use in a fraud and committed burglary with intent to steal at Bont Close, Pengam on the same date.
The defendant, of Hillcrest Close, Cefn Fforest is due to appear before the crown court on August 1.
He was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article