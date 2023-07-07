Jonathan Sterry, 41, from Blackwood is alleged to have falsely claimed he was running a marathon for charity and collecting money for his sister who had cancer.

The prosecution claims this happened at Orchard Close, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly on July 2.

They further allege that Sterry possessed a sponsorship form for use in a fraud and committed burglary with intent to steal at Bont Close, Pengam on the same date.

The defendant, of Hillcrest Close, Cefn Fforest is due to appear before the crown court on August 1.

He was remanded in custody.