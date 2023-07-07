A MAN has appeared in court after he pleaded guilty to picking up a prostitute.
Jamie Yeates, 46, admitted “soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place” in Newport.
The offence took place on Francis Drive on May 18, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Yeates, of Wentworth Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan was conditionally discharged for six months.
He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article