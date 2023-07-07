Jamie Yeates, 46, admitted “soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place” in Newport.

The offence took place on Francis Drive on May 18, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Yeates, of Wentworth Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan was conditionally discharged for six months.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.