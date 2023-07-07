Craig Searles was handed a suspended jail sentence at Cardiff Crown Court this week after he admitted producing the class B drug at a house in Newbridge.

Two days later the 38-year-old appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court following his guilty plea to driving while disqualified in Blackwood on November 6 last year.

Rob Simkins, prosecuting, said Searles was caught by a police officer on patrol on Highfields Way.

The defendant was followed and arrested after it emerged he was a disqualified driver after receiving a six-month “totting” ban in June 2022.

He also admitted driving the BMW 1 series car without insurance.

Mr Simkins said Searles had three previous convictions for dangerous driving and one for driving while disqualified.

Magistrates were told that the defendant was jailed for 97 weeks, suspended for 24 months, earlier in the week for growing cannabis.

He had been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Paul Morris, mitigating, said of the driving offences that Searles had been looking after his ex-partner and their child who were ill with colds.

He had gone to Tesco to get medicine and food for them when he was caught in the woman’s car.

“The defendant only drove a short distance,” Mr Morris added.

His lawyer said that his client had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity and was described as a “conscientious employee” by his boss in a reference provided to the court.

Magistrates were also asked to consider the delay taken in bringing the case before them.

Searles, formerly of Abertillery, now of Graham Court, Caerphilly was banned from driving for four months and fined £540.

He was also ordered to pay a £216 victim surcharge and £85 costs.