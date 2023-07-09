Tanyaradzwa Chirinda, 25, was stopped by police at the wheel of a Mercedes on Pontypool’s Clarence Road on June 14, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Chirinda, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny was disqualified from driving for 32 months.

The defendant must also pay a £615 surcharge and £85 costs.