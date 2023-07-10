1: Merge the wards of Ynysddu and Pontllanfraith into the Caerphilly seat?

2: You have to travel through the Sirhowy Valley to reach Blackwood, which is north of these wards yet we are in Newport West?

3: While I appreciate it is done on population, this is surely folly of the highest order, and can they define if they have swapped Cefn Forest with Ynysddu, and what parties if any made representations on these changes?

4: Can we also please have the views of the current MPs Ruth Jones (Newport West) and Chris Evans (Islwyn) please on this situation?

5: I see the matter will be in force by next year's General Election but I believe will cause massive confusion here in Blackwood as 100 yards down the road Pontllanfraith electors will be voting for different candidates. The same will apply to areas like Wattsville and Crosskeys, and Cefn Forest and Pengam. Views of Boundary Commission please ?

7: Can the Boundary Commission define the good road links between Ynysddu Ward and Caerphilly as we have no train link. I am unaware of any direct bus link but perhaps it's because you can walk over a steep mountain with no road?

8: It would be interesting to note if any members of the Boundary Commission have visited and evaluated the site or walked across the mountain or was it just a paper exercise?

I really do despair and await answers from the Parliamentary Boundary Commission prior to submitting a freedom of information request.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge

Independent Group Leader

Caerphilly County Borough Council