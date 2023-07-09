A DRUG dealer was warned he could be going to prison after he pleaded guilty to cannabis trafficking and criminal cash charges.
Kassim Ahmed, 25, from Newport admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.
The offences took place in the city between September 25, 2020 and March 12, 2022.
The case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
Ahmed’s barrister Justin Hugheston-Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court that his client has no previous convictions.
The defendant was warned by Judge Paul Hobson that “all sentencing options would be open” when he returns on August 2.
Ahmed, of Bishton Street, was granted conditional bail.
