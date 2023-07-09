Two years later she's changed into a "confident, articulate" woman who new students look to for support.

The 16-year-old gained three qualifications and is ready to start the NVQ level 2 training in hairdressing in September.

The former Cwmbran High School pupil was offered two days a week at the Mac-Ed Training Academy on Springvale Industrial Estate and attended school for the rest of the week.

Ella was happy to share her story with Cwmbran Life to encourage others to find their passion and career but didn't want her photo included.

Ella said: "I really struggled to attend school. I had extreme anxiety and I could not cope with crowds and large groups of my peers. The first day I walked into Mac-Ed training I was completely overwhelmed. I have learned I can thrive in a smaller educational setting.

"I have changed as a person because attending Mac-Ed training has made me feel a bit more confident in myself and my abilities. A typical day in Mac-Ed for me is learning new things about hair and beauty and socialising with the other girls and staff.

"Attending has helped me to build close bonds with the girls and staff. I'm never anxious about attending at all. I really enjoy going.

"I really want to continue learning about hair and beauty and become fully qualified in hair and beauty as a job. I really would encourage anyone to attend Mac-Ed training, especially if they have low confidence or anxiety around people because it's a lovely and safe environment to learn. The staff are so kind and patient and learning new skills is fun."

Emma Macmillan, the owner of Mac-Ed, said: “Ella started with us nearly two years ago. The transformation from a shy, anxious young girl to a confident, articulate young lady is incredible.

"She has consistently amazed us, initially surprising us by embarking on the course and after that constantly showing up, ready to work, fully prepared for the day and always in full uniform for the academy.

"Ella has taken on a supportive role with any new learner joining the academy and the pre-16 group. She exudes confidence and stability and is the first person many young learners look to for support if they are having a bad day. This is a testament to Ella’s kind, generous nature and her understanding of what having a bad day really means.

"Ella has achieved three qualifications whilst studying with us to a very high standard. She is now ready to continue learning at a higher level by starting her NVQ level 2 training in hairdressing in September, either in the academy or through an apprenticeship. We are extremely proud of her journey. She’s absolutely fabulous."

Kath Ayling, from Cwmbran High School, said: "Ella was disengaged with school but since attending Mac-Ed she has bloomed! She is eager to show her work and is always proud of what she has achieved. Ella has made friends and has a great relationship with her tutors.

"She has even worked hard to continue with her core subjects in school. We are immensely proud of the lovely, young lady that Ella has become and wish her every success in the future."

Ella gained qualifications in VTCT level 1 and 2 in hair and beauty skills along with VTCT level 1 mental health awareness.