They are starring in 42nd Street when the show hits the stage at the Wales Millennium Centre in August on a UK and Ireland tour.

Tickets are on sale now for the musical, which is on between August 14 and 19 at the centre.

Well-known entertainer Les Dennis will be playing the role of Bert Barry. Les is best-known for presenting Family Fortunes and has starred in multiple TV shows including Death In Paradise, Coronation Street, Holby City, and Hotel Babylon.

His theatre credits are equally impressive, including Only Fools & Horses The Musical, HMS Pinafore, Hairspray, The Addams Family, Spamalot, South Pacific, and Chicago.

Les Dennis said “I’m thrilled to be playing Bert Barry and really excited to be opening this new production of 42nd Street. Jonathan Church our director is really digging into the characters and where they’ve been. We’re giving a new look to this production.”

The role of Maggie Jones will be played by Faye Tozer, best-known as a member of the BRIT Award winning pop band Steps. Her theatre credits include Singin’ In The Rain, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, In The Spotlight, Over The Rainbow, Me And My Girl, Love Shack, Saucy Jack And The Space Vixens, and Tell Me On A Sunday.

Samantha Womack will be playing the role of Dorothy Brock. Samantha, well-known for playing Ronni Mitchell in Eastenders, has also starred in a number of other TV shows. Her theatre credits include The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, The Girl On The Train, The Addams Family, Hope, the Lincoln Center’s production of South Pacific in the lead role of Nellie Forbush, and Michael Grandage’s West End production of Guys And Dolls alongside Patrick Swayze.

They will be joined by Michael Praed whose TV credits include playing Frank Clayton in Emmerdale, and Nicole-Lily Baisden will be playing Peggy Sawyer.

She said: “The choreography by Bill Deamer is incredible. It’s going to be breathtaking. I think everyone’s going to leave smiling!”

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights.

She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show… and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd Street is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect. This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, We’re In The Money, Lullaby of Broadway, Shuffle Off To Buffalo, and I Only Have Eyes For You.

Tickets from £18, offers for members, groups, students and under 16s. For more information go to www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2023/42nd-street