Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also called to respond to the incident in the Gaer Park Hill area of the city, shortly after 9am.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were supported by an air ambulance," a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.

"One person was taken by road to the University Hospital of Wales."

A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance said its "critical care teams from Cardiff and Dafen attended by air".

The helicopters landed in a nearby field shortly after 9.20am and left the scene a few minutes before 11am.