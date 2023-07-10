The development, called Royal Victoria Court, is based off Cardiff Road and includes 264 open market properties ranging from two, three, and four-bedroom house, plus one and two-bedroom apartments.

The semi-detached, three-bedroom Lambourne style homes are now available to buy and are eligible for Help to Buy Wales, meaning homebuyers can buy a property with a five per cent deposit.

The remainder is made up from a 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years.

The homes open into a hallway, leading to a fully-fitted kitchen, with integrated appliances and a combined dining room on one side, and a cloakroom and storage cupboard on the other.

Living room in Lambourne show home at Royal Victoria Court (Image: Lovell Homes)

Kitchen and dining area in Lambourne show home at Royal Victoria Court (Image: Lovell Homes)

The living room includes French doors to the back garden, while upstairs are three bedrooms (including one en-suite), and a family bathroom. The property also includes two parking spaces.

Buyers who reserve selected Lambourne plots in time for summer completion are also eligible to receive a £5,000 deposit boost and £1,500 towards legal fees from Lovell, as well as a fitted shower over bath included in the purchase (terms and conditions apply).

Royal Victoria Court is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Tirion Homes and with Welsh Government support.

Regional sales director at Lovell Homes, Suzie Hewitt, said: "Our Lambourne style home is an excellent choice for a wide range of property seekers, including first-time buyers, growing families and those looking to rightsize."

Royal Victoria Court is open seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm. It will consist of 528 properties including 234 omes to rent with Tirion Homes, and 30 properties for low-cost home ownership through Melin Homes.

To find out more and to book your appointment, visit lovell.co.uk/developments/royal-victoria-court-newport or call 01633 928856.