Planning permission for the new building at St Andrews School was granted despite some concerns about road safety outside its entrance.

The school's junior block was demolished after inspectors found a "significant structural issue" in the building in the spring of 2021.

Those safety concerns meant pupils in junior years had to move to temporary classes held in Newport Live's Connect Centre, in Pill.

The block was levelled last year and now plans for a slick, modern replacement have won the approval of councillors on the city's planning committee.

St Andrews School in Newport.

The school community and the council are "keen to ensure the delivery of the new school building as quickly as possible", and at a committee meeting on Wednesday, planning officer Joanne Davidson said she was anticipating the building site would be "set up over the summer holidays" with a view to completing the project by the end of 2024.

Newport City Council previously called the three-storey, brick building an "exciting environment where [pupils can] learn and socialise", and the local authority has suggested the project could cost £10m.

A new central playground area will be built as part of the plans, and a staff car park will be restored once construction on the new building is complete.

With an eye on local climate change responsibilities, a flat-roof area will be covered in solar panels, modern heat pumps will provide warmth, and there will be space for the storage of up to 50 bikes outside the new block.

Demolition has begun on the Key Stage 2 building of St Andrew's School. Image: Frank Mitchell

During the committee meeting, several councillors raised questions about the safety of pupils entering and leaving the new block via the proposed main entrance in Corporation Road.

Cllr Mark Howells said he would like to see "metal railings... between the road and the pavement".

Cllr Tim Harvey, meanwhile, said that extending planned fencing outside the school could make the entrance and exit safer, and also prevent people from parking in front.

This was echoed by Cllr Bev Perkins, who said a barrier should "extended as far as the zig-zags" on the existing pedestrian crossing in Corporation Road.

And bollards were suggested by Cllr Jason Jordan as a way to prevent "ram raid" incidents at the school.

The planning committee agreed unanimously to grant planning permission for the new school, "with a caveat that discussions need to take place with the school an officers about some type of safeguarding at the front of the school".