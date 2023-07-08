A PAEDOPHILE who pleaded guilty to child sex offences has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Jack Tainton, 27, of High Street, Blaenavon, attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification
Tainton also sent Facebook messages of a sexual nature to a person under 16.
The offences took place between August 2022 and October 2022.
Tainton pleaded guilty on Monday, February 13, and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, July 6.
He was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for two years.
