Work on routes in Pontypool, Blaenavon and Ponthir will start in mid-August and be completed by September 17 and works to install the new road signs will begin next week.

The work to install posts and signs will begin in Cwmbran and is expected to take six weeks.

The default speed limit in built-up areas in Wales will be reduced from 30mph to 20mph from September 17, 2023, which includes roads where streetlights are placed no more than 200 yards apart.

All new signs will be covered until the new legislation comes into force and redundant 30mph signs and road markings will be removed closer to implementation date.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said: "As a council we are doing all we can to ensure drivers are aware of the new speed limit and road infrastructure reflects the new speed limit as soon as it comes into force.

"While this will be a significant change for motorists, it's important to remember the new lower speed limit will make routes safer for other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians including children, people with disabilities, older people and parents with prams or pushchairs."

Most default 30mph roads will automatically be reduced to 20mph Torfaen Council has applied to Welsh Government for 36 exceptions which will remain 30mph for 18 months while a review is under way.