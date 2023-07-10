Flutterby Ltd of London applied for permission over a year ago to build two three-bedroom “traditional cottages” in Garway, which runs along Herefordshire's border with Monmouthshire border, between Grosmont and Skenfrith.

Their total footprint was to be slightly smaller than the former village hall, clad and roofed with corrugated tin, which was built in the early 1920s.

Garway Parish Council objected due to concerns over traffic, safe road access, parking, and the size and design of the planned houses, and maintained its objection even after the house plans were revised to reduce their overall height.

But planning officer Elsie Morgan has now concluded that the houses would “not have adverse impact on the nearby bungalows, given their sufficient distance, orientation, plot size and boundary treatments”.

Old Garway Village Hall

“Though the proposed design does not reflect the immediate neighbours of the site, it is in keeping with the wider character of the village as a semi-detached, two storey building of red brick,” she said.

And contrary to a claim made by one local objector, “there is no policy commitment to maintain the design of the existing structure”.

Ward councillor Toni Fagan had asked for the proposal to be decided by the council’s planning committee, but “this request was declined”, Ms Morgan added.

A new lottery-funded community centre on the opposite side of the village’s main road, housing a medical centre, post office and café-bar, opened in 2018.