The Corn Mill in Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny, is a detached property which is being marketed by James.Dean, Abergavenny and is listed on Rightmove.

Before we explore the character and charm of the property let’s take a look around the gardens and grounds…

The historic site is believed to date back to the 16th century, and the listing includes approximately 10 acres of gardens, woodland, and paddock.

A drive (shared by a property adjacent to The Corn Mill) leads to a “generous” parking area.

This drive passes a grassed area – which would be suitable for grazing horses – along with an old pigsty/workshop and an open shed.

At the back of the property is a “wonderful” patio off the kitchen and conservatory which overlooks a “delightful” sunken pond with an “extensive” lawned area beyond this.

Surrounded by river and forest, there is a second grassed area which leads to a woodland garden described as a “haven for wildlife” with oak trees believed to be 700 years old and a carpet of bluebells in the spring.

On the other side of the river, opposite the house is a 2.5-acre paddock which has road access and wooden stabling.

The property itself includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, set over three floors and a “light and airy” feel due to “plenty” of windows.

It boasts wooden floors and beams with a “generous” living room, which also had an open fire set in an “attractive” stone fireplace.

The “large” kitchen and dining area includes an updated fitted kitchen plus a conservatory opening onto a patio.

The kitchen overlooks the garden, with a door leading to a private terrace which overlooks the river.

The main bathroom and two of the three bedrooms are based on the first floor – with the master bedroom including an en-suite bathroom. The third bedroom can be found on the second floor of this home.

Photos of the bathrooms and bedrooms are available in the gallery at the top of this page.

The full details of this listing can be found on Rightmove at https://rb.gy/qohuy