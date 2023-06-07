Our live feed has now finished.
- Lane 1 is currently closed on the M4 eastbound between J28 Tredegar Park - J27 High Cross due to a broken down vehicle.
- There is severe congestion in the area and those traveling are advised to pass with care.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel