The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a glittering ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse on June 28.

Christine Jenkins won the Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, at the prestigious award ceremony.

Ms Jenkins has worked Coleg Gwent for an amazing 33 years and has been involved in the fitness industry for 50 years, she has reduced her hours to spend more time with her family.

Despite being 77 Ms Jenkins has recently completed qualifications in diabetes management for health, and lower back pain.

At the ceremony the 77-year-old was described as a “daily inspiration to the lecturing team at the college and somebody who is hugely appreciated, both by staff and students.”

Ms Jenkins said: “I'm incredibly grateful for the lifetime achievement award.

“Helping health and fitness learners has brought me immense joy.

“Thanks to my colleagues at Usk Campus for their amazing support – we all go above and beyond every day to make a difference to the lives of the students we teach and I’m so happy that this has been recognised at the awards.”

In May 2023 the Argus revealed that Coleg Gwent's campus in Blaendare Road, Pontypool, will close at the end of the summer term.

The campus is currently home of the college’s construction apprenticeship programme and was also used as a vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year approximately 80 per cent of students at the college achieved A*-C grades - and almost a third of got A* and A grades.

Also at the award ceremony St Albans RC High School in Pontypool was crowned Secondary School of the Year.

Headteacher Mr Lord said: "We were delighted to be awarded ‘Secondary School of the Year ‘at the prestigious South Wales Argus Education awards ceremony.

“To be recognised as a school where pupils feel happy, safe and receive a high-quality education is very humbling and a reflection of the amazing staff and pupils we have in St Alban’s RC High School.”

