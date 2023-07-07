Councillors gave outline permission for up to 45 homes at Chepstow Road in Raglan in August 2018, but further details, including the final number of homes, their design and layout, still had to be agreed, with the “reserved matters” application put before Monmouthshire’s planning committee this week.

It was told the total number of homes has now been reduced to 38 to accommodate more green space in the five acre development, and, of those 13 – 35 per cent – will be affordable and let by a social landlord.

The development will consist of eight two-bedroom homes, four with three bedrooms, four with four bedrooms, and nine with five bedrooms, to be sold on the open market, while the housing association properties will consist of six one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom homes, and three with three bedrooms.

As well as providing the affordable homes through a section 106 legal agreement, developer Butler Wall Homes will pay £3,132 for everyone one of the 25 open market homes built towards recreation and community facilities in Raglan, and £30,000 towards supporting the local bus service, including route numbers 60 and 82.

A footpath to the neighbouring Fayre Oaks residential development, which borders the site to the west, will also be provided, while the lower half of the site won’t be developed for housing as it is a floodplain, but there will be interpretation signage and seating as it will be an area of public open space. There will also an attenuation pond to retain water following rainfall and the area is also important as a “damp corridor” for animals such as otters.

Raglan county councillor Penny Jones told the planning committee she was pleased the application was in a position to be given approval.

The Conservative said: “I’m very pleased this development is going forward after several years being held in abeyance it will hopefully provide opportunities for Raglan residents.”

She however asked for assurances the development wouldn’t worsen flooding on nearby roads or “long-standing” problems with sewerage and blockages in Fayre Oaks, a residential development which neighbours the site to the west.

Planning officer Phil Thomas said any existing problems with sewerage would be for Welsh Water to investigate and address but he said the site will have its own infrastructure for sewage and shouldn’t impact existing properties.

The planning approval is also subject to environment body Natural Resources Wales confirming there will be no adverse impact on water quality to the river Usk catchment.

Head of planning Craig O’Connor said it is the first development in Wales where it will issue a permit having confirmed the amount of phosphates released are at acceptable levels.

He said: “It is exciting. Phosphates as an environmental constraint been with us for the last two years and we’re now getting to stage we are able to find solutions.”

All the homes will have solar panels, either on their roofs or garage roofs, and an electric car charging point.

Chepstow Labour councillor Dale Rooke said: “I’m pleased this development is finally making headway and it’s encouraging to see the developer is being mindful of the planet and fitting PV panels and car charger points.”

Wyesham independent member Emma Bryn said she welcomed the footpaths but asked if benches would be provided so people could rest when walking. She said: “If we’re attempting to create walkable towns then benches are important, most people don’t want to walk around for hours.”

Cllr Jones said the community council has provided benches in other areas of the village and on Chepstow Road.

All construction traffic will access the site from Monmouth Road, avoiding Raglan High Street, and the application was approved unanimously.