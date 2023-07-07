Part of Recory Road and Green Lane will also be closed while the Ras Draphont event takes place on July 9.

The event is a 5k run marking the heritage of the Crumlin Viaduct, which was closed and dismantled in the mid 1960s.

Details on the event’s website say: “We aim to encourage fun and fitness, share the rich history of our community and to see if we can bring a bit of local pride and excitement to the area too.

“Starting on closed roads in the Blaenau Gwent community of Swffryd, much of the route will follow the course of the old Newport, Abergavenny and Hereford Railway that, for more than a century, used to cross the Ebbw river valley via the industrial wonder that was the Crumlin Viaduct.

“The route then follows the cycle path down a long incline towards Llanhilleth taking in the impressive remains of the former Crumlin Navigation Colliery, where it will return back up the hill to finish In the car park of the Rectory House.

“This is a challenging run, up and down Swfrydd mountain.”

Registration opens at 9.30am, with runners to set off at 10am. There is also a free family fun run.

The run is expected to take around two hours, after which the road will re-open.

Funds raised will go towards Sofrydd Primary School.

For more information on the run visit ViaductRun.eventbrite.com