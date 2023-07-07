Orest Duro, 26, and Hamdi Rrapaj, 34, were arrested after being found cultivating the class B drug at the ex-NatWest building in Ebbw Vale town centre.

The duo both pleaded guilty to producing cannabis on Market Street on April 3.

Duro and Rrapaj, who followed proceedings through an Albanian interpreter, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for sentence.

But their case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on one of the defendants.

Duro, of Market Street, Ebbw Vale, and Rrapaj, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hobson.

Abigail Jackson and Ruth Smith were representing the defendants while Sol Hartley appeared for the prosecution.