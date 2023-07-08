A MAN was made the subject of a two-year restraining order after he admitted assaulting his sister and her partner.
Arun Mahajan, 56, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.
The offences took place on November 5 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Mahajan was sentenced to a 12-month community order and has to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant, of Ambleside Court, Penpedairheol, was ordered to pay £500 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article