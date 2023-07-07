Emergency services are at the scene and police say the road could be closed for some time.

The incident happened earlier this morning on the A48 in the Vale of Glamorgan, between Cowbridge and Bonvilston.

The incident happened on the A48 between Cowbridge and Bovilston (Image: Google Maps)

The incident is said to be on-going (Image: Google Maps)

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A48 west of Bonvilston.

"The road is closed in both directions between the Aubrey Arms and the Bryn Owain near Cowbridge by-pass.

"The road will be closed for some time, please take an alternative route."