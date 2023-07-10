IT’S NATIONAL kitten day – the purr-fect day to celebrate our feline friends.

National kitten day originated in the US but can be celebrated around the world – with the celebration falling on July 10 each year.

South Wales Argus: Little cuties!

Cats are beloved by many – in ancient Egypt they were worshipped as the Egyptian believed they were magical creatures who would bring good luck to those who housed them.

South Wales Argus: This kitten is TOO cute!

They were so sacred that those who killed them (even if unintentionally) would be sentenced to death.

South Wales Argus: A brother and sister hug

While times have changes and cats are not worshipped in the same way (although some cat owners would beg to differ) they are still loved by many, and kittens are especially adorable.

South Wales Argus: Siblings enjoying a cuddle

Cats Protection was established in 1927 and helps teach people how to look after kittens and cats.

South Wales Argus: Look at this cute trio

It is now the UK’s largest feline welfare charity with more than 210 volunteer-run branches – including a Gwent branch – and 34 centres.

South Wales Argus: A newborn kitten

How can you celebrate national kitten day?

Share your snaps:

We never get tired of seeing your paw-some pets and what better excuse than a day dedicated to kittens?

South Wales Argus: My heart grew three sizes

Send photos of your kittens (or older cats) and they could be featured in print and online. 

You can share your photos here.

Adopt a feline:

Adopt or foster a kitten, if you are able to adequately care for the pet.

South Wales Argus: Kittens with their aunt Luna

Cats Protection has all sorts of guidance and tips to help people, along with felines looking for homes.

All the cats in their care are neutered (if they’re old enough), fully vaccinated, worm and flea treated, blood tested and checked by a Vet to ensure they’re healthy. There is an adoption fee to help towards these costs.

Kittens are given full cost vouchers for neutering when they’re old enough (which is useful; this Argus reporter procrastinated neutering her two queens and - thanks to the local tom - is now caring for 15 newborn kittens).

South Wales Argus: Luna the cat feeding her eight kittens

You can find out more at www.cats.org.uk - please research before taking on a kitten or cat to ensure you will be able to care for it.

Volunteer

Alternatively, you could volunteer to help at Cats Protection or the RSPCA.

South Wales Argus: Mumma's boy

Cats Protection uses volunteers for tasks including home visting, transporting, fundraising and more. Find out more here.

To find out more about volunteering for the RSPCA visit rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/volunteer