National kitten day originated in the US but can be celebrated around the world – with the celebration falling on July 10 each year.

Cats are beloved by many – in ancient Egypt they were worshipped as the Egyptian believed they were magical creatures who would bring good luck to those who housed them.

They were so sacred that those who killed them (even if unintentionally) would be sentenced to death.

While times have changes and cats are not worshipped in the same way (although some cat owners would beg to differ) they are still loved by many, and kittens are especially adorable.

Cats Protection was established in 1927 and helps teach people how to look after kittens and cats.

It is now the UK’s largest feline welfare charity with more than 210 volunteer-run branches – including a Gwent branch – and 34 centres.

How can you celebrate national kitten day?





Share your snaps:

We never get tired of seeing your paw-some pets and what better excuse than a day dedicated to kittens?

Send photos of your kittens (or older cats) and they could be featured in print and online.

You can share your photos here.

Adopt a feline:

Adopt or foster a kitten, if you are able to adequately care for the pet.

Cats Protection has all sorts of guidance and tips to help people, along with felines looking for homes.

All the cats in their care are neutered (if they’re old enough), fully vaccinated, worm and flea treated, blood tested and checked by a Vet to ensure they’re healthy. There is an adoption fee to help towards these costs.

Kittens are given full cost vouchers for neutering when they’re old enough (which is useful; this Argus reporter procrastinated neutering her two queens and - thanks to the local tom - is now caring for 15 newborn kittens).

You can find out more at www.cats.org.uk - please research before taking on a kitten or cat to ensure you will be able to care for it.

Volunteer

Alternatively, you could volunteer to help at Cats Protection or the RSPCA.

Cats Protection uses volunteers for tasks including home visting, transporting, fundraising and more. Find out more here.

To find out more about volunteering for the RSPCA visit rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/volunteer