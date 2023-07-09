If no-one else bids you could bag this lot for £100.

Situated in a rural location near the Machen, between Newport and Caerphilly, the three cottages at Wesley Buildings, Wesley Hill, in Machen, are ripe for renovation.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the lot, said: "Wesley Buildings offers the opportunity to acquire a building which we're told was originally three cottages. It has an interesting history.

"The vendor advised me that he bought he cottages back in 1979 when he arrived back from Saudi Arabia as a carpenter.

"He bought it as it was his old family home and he saw it was for sale. His great grandfather and mother were born there. His great grandfather worked in the tin mine in Machen.

"The cottages are now in a extremely dilapidated condition but could well present a blank canvas to a developer, subject to planning and the removal of a vast amount of undergrowth.

"This property most certainly presents a challenge but listed with a nil reserve its means that a single bid of just £100 could secure the lot - as long as there are not other bidders.

"These cottages will be sold for whatever bidders want to pay with the highest bid, whatever that is, winning the lot."

"The three cottages, which are spread over three floors, are as basic as they come and aren't even connected to any utilities not even water.

"However they are in an awesome location in desirable and sought after location of Machen, a large village three miles east of Caerphilly and just up the road from Newport

"They are situated in the Caerphilly County Borough within the historic boundaries of old Monmouthshire. It neighbours Bedwas and Trethomas, and forms a council ward in conjunction with these communities.

"Lying on the Rhymney River, the neighbouring, towering presence of Mynydd Machen provides a view over the village.

"As the cottages are in a derelict condition we haven't made an internal inspection."

The cottages, along with some 80 other properties, will be sold online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from noon on Tuesday, July 25 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, July 27.