Rhys Holmes, from Newport, was then left with an undetected slow-bleed after an operation to remove the tumour.

His surgery was life-saving, but Mr Holmes has spent the past 25 years living with a rare neurological condition brought on by the consequences of the bleed.

Now 33, he believes there is a "distinct lack of options" for patients, and is calling for more funding for research into brain tumours - which kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Rhys Holmes has spent 25 years with a rare neurological condition caused by a bleed after brain tumour surgery. (Image: via Brain Tumour Research)

Former Cardiff City youth goalkeeper and musician Mr Holmes said managing his condition was a "full-time job in itself".

"My cognition is intact - however I’m profoundly deaf and have recently had a cochlear implant fitted, which has enabled me to hear again for the first time in more than five years," he said.

"I attend neuro-physiotherapy every week which keeps my mobility issues at bay, having previously been wheelchair bound for a few years."

Mr Holmes has a condition called superficial siderosis, which occurs when long-term bleeding into the central nervous system overwhelms the body’s natural defences, causing hearing loss, motor issues, movement abnormalities and many other symptoms.

Rhys Holmes in hospital as a boy. (Image: via Brain Tumour Research)

"There’s a distinct lack of options for brain tumour patients when it comes to treatment," he said.

"I’m glad I had surgery to remove the tumour, however I think it’s important to let people know that as with most treatment for brain tumours, there are risks and life-changing side-effects."

Mr Holmes is now campaigning with Brain Tumour Research for people to sign a petition to increase funding for this type of cancer, which the charity estimates receives just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research.

Rhys Holmes is campaigning for more funding for research into brain tumours. (Image: via Brain Tumour Research)

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are grateful to Rhys for supporting our petition and helping to raise awareness.

"For too long governments have put brain tumours on the 'too difficult to think about' pile. Five years after the [UK] Government announced £40 million for brain cancer research, just £15 million has been spent.

"Patients and families continue to be let down by a funding system that is built in silos and not fit for purpose."

She added: "If everyone can spare just a few minutes to sign and share, we will soon hit the 100,000 signatures we need and help find a cure, bringing hope to families whose loved ones have been affected by brain tumours."

The petition will trigger a parliamentary debate in the House of Commons if it is signed by 100,000 people.

View the petition online at www.braintumourresearch.org/petition