The retailer has already closed the shutters on 37 stores so far this year.

Included in that number is all 34 of its branches in the Republic of Ireland, which shut for good last month.

Argos, owned by Sainsbury’s, announced plans to close 100 stores earlier this year, but the locations have not been confirmed yet.

According to The Sun, the retailer will be closing a store in Newport, Wales, later this summer.

While its branch in Cardiff Bay is closing this month, however, an exact date has not been provided yet by Sainsbury's.

The recent closures are part of its partner company's new strategy which involves closing 420 standalone stores over three-and-a-half years.

Next year, the retailer plans to have 160 standalone stores and around 430-460 counters within Sainsbury's supermarkets.

In its most recent sales results, Argos revealed tht more sale went through branches inside Sainsbury's supermarkets than their standalone Argos stores for the first time last year.

An Argos spokesperson said: "To make shopping more convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most, we are relocating many of our standalone Argos stores to Sainsbury’s – this includes our Grimsby Alexandra Dock and Scunthorpe Argos stores.

"Brand new Argos stores will open inside Sainsbury’s Grimsby and Sainsbury’s Scunthorpe next month, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.”