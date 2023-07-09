THIS week we have chosen 10 pictures celebrating the beautiful nature which is all around us in Gwent.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Ladybird on a large leaf. Picture: Mike DalyLadybird on a large leaf. Picture: Mike Daly (Image: Mike Daly)

South Wales Argus: An insect on a thistle near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise MountainAn insect on a thistle near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: One of the friendly squirrels of Belle Vue Park in Newport. Picture: Nick EdwardsOne of the friendly squirrels of Belle Vue Park in Newport. Picture: Nick Edwards

South Wales Argus: Wildflowers at Tredegar House in Newport. Picture: Natasha AnnWildflowers at Tredegar House in Newport. Picture: Natasha Ann

South Wales Argus: Only opening in the morning sunshine Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon or Goat’s-Beard has considerably larger seed heads than dandelion. The individual parachutes are also much larger. The intricacy of the parachute webbing is extraordinary. Showing now in grassy places in Gwent. Picture: Alan UnderwoodOnly opening in the morning sunshine Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon or Goat’s-Beard has considerably larger seed heads than dandelion. The individual parachutes are also much larger. The intricacy of the parachute webbing is extraordinary. Showing now in grassy places in Gwent. Picture: Alan Underwood

South Wales Argus: The hum of bees are the voice of the garden. Spotted on a dahlia. Picture: Kirsty EdwardsThe hum of bees are the voice of the garden. Spotted on a dahlia. Picture: Kirsty Edwards

South Wales Argus: Sunset at the Keepers Pond. Picture: Fatma RichardsSunset at the Keepers Pond. Picture: Fatma Richards

South Wales Argus: Angel in action in Pontypool. Picture: Danny Peachy MoretonAngel in action in Pontypool. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton

South Wales Argus: A bug spotted in a Cwmbran Park. Picture: Lee KershawA bug spotted in a Cwmbran Park. Picture: Lee Kershaw

South Wales Argus: Honeysuckle in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Nicola Elizabeth DeaconHoneysuckle in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Nicola Elizabeth Deacon