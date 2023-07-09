This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Ladybird on a large leaf. Picture: Mike Daly (Image: Mike Daly)
An insect on a thistle near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
One of the friendly squirrels of Belle Vue Park in Newport. Picture: Nick Edwards
Wildflowers at Tredegar House in Newport. Picture: Natasha Ann
Only opening in the morning sunshine Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon or Goat’s-Beard has considerably larger seed heads than dandelion. The individual parachutes are also much larger. The intricacy of the parachute webbing is extraordinary. Showing now in grassy places in Gwent. Picture: Alan Underwood
The hum of bees are the voice of the garden. Spotted on a dahlia. Picture: Kirsty Edwards
Sunset at the Keepers Pond. Picture: Fatma Richards
Angel in action in Pontypool. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton
A bug spotted in a Cwmbran Park. Picture: Lee Kershaw
Honeysuckle in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Nicola Elizabeth Deacon
