According to the most recent figures, 16 food and drink establishments were awarded top scores of five in their food hygiene ratings in recent weeks.

The Food Standards Agency records ratings for venues, which are inspected and graded based on things like hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities, and management of food safety.

Establishments are awarded a score from five – the highest – to zero, depending on the inspectors’ findings.

These venues in Gwent all scored a rating of five in inspections carried out in recent weeks:

Blaenau Gwent

Brynmawr Chinese Takeaway, in Station Road, Brynmawr, rated on June 13;

M and H Desserts in High Street, Blaina, rated on June 22;

Marmaris Pizza and Kebab House, in Beaufort Street, Brynmawr. (Image: Google)

Marmaris Pizza and Kebab House, in Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, rated on June 22;

The Picture House, in Market Street, Ebbw Vale, rated on June 15;

The Rolling Mill Inn, in Church Street, Abertillery, rated on June 26.

The Rolling Mill Inn, in Church Street, Abertillery. (Image: Google)

Newport

Big Fellas, in Mariner Way, Fellnex Industrial Estate, rated on June 22;

Eden Gate, in Hill Street, rated on June 20;

Food By Channelle Queen Of Burgers, in Mill Parade, rated on June 22;

Funky Monkeys, at Tesco, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, rated on June 21;

Nando's, at Friars Walk Shopping Centre. (Image: Google)

Nando's, at Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, rated on June 29;

WRU Gwent Stadium Limited, at Newport Rugby Football Ground, Rodney Road, rated on June 27.

Torfaen

Ali's Fish and Chips, in Church Avenue, Trevethin, rated on June 13;

Domino's Pizza, in Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, rated on June 28;

Domino's Pizza, in Caradoc Road, Cwmbran. (Image: Google)

Just Perfect Catering, at Safran Seats Kestrel House, Lakeside Llantarnam Industrial Estate, Cwmbran, rated on June 30;

Nuffield Health, in Wilcrick Place, Cwmbran, rated on June 20;

Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco, Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool, rated on June 14.

Many more venues across Gwent are rated five - to view ratings for any food business in the region visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/