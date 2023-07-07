Connah's Quay High School has brought in the rule to ban the use of phones - even at break and lunch time - to help the "emotional development" of its pupils.

In a letter published on its website, the school said: "We would like to inform you of some changes to routines, in school. We want to encourage our learners to develop socially and emotionally. This development is just as important as any academic progress. Improving social skills and emotional development can best be done by talking to each other, interacting and developing real connections at break and lunchtime, as opposed to using their mobile phones.

"For these reasons like many other schools our policy is to ensure that mobile phones are not used or seen on the school site, during school hours, including break and lunch.

"We understand that mobile phones and technology are now a key part of modern life. Most learners own a mobile phone with access to the internet and for safety reasons learners will carry a mobile phone to contact home after or before school.

"However, mobile phones can and often do lead to several problems in school such as bullying, filming, disruption to lessons and inappropriate usage of the internet and social media leading to potential safeguarding issues."

MORE NEWS:

The school added: "Any learner found using their mobile phone during school hours will be dealt with in accordance with our behaviour policy and procedure outlined in brief below."

Guidelines and Procedure:

Mobile phones must remain out of sight and switched off during school hours. This includes break and lunchtimes. Phones must not be seen or heard. On the school site, we are a no phones school.

Any learner seen using their mobile phone during school hours, including break and lunchtimes, will have their phone confiscated. This is for any reason. There will not be a three warning procedure, they will be confiscated on first sight.

Confiscated phones will be taken to reception where the phone will be stored and the name of the learner will be recorded. Parents/carers will need to collect the mobile phone from school.

If you need to contact your child during the school day, please phone the school and ask to speak to their Pastoral Coordinator who will pass on the message. In an emergency we will allow the learner to use the school phone to speak to home.

The policy has proven unpopular with some parents. One contacted The Leader to say: "This has upset some kids and parents/carers as phones are used for multiple things nowadays; arranging pickup at the end of the day, checking in on kids who are not happy in school, and the like.

"They have stated that they can’t use them at break and lunch times even though they should be their free time. The children who need phones as an escape will just feel awful, they will sit on their own, with nothing to do. Some children have friends in other schools or even other countries who they like to message because they prefer them to the other people in their school year."