IEUAN GARDENER, 31, of Ladybench, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood at Brynhyfryd on February 15.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSHUA EDWARDS, 43, of Gaer Road, Newport was fined £538 after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on October 19, 2022.

He must pay a £215 surcharge and £85 costs.

AARON MATTHEWS, 27, of Attlee Close, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was fined £200 after he admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty on June 11.

He must pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

PHILLIP JONES, 48, of Hooper Close, Gilwern, Abergavenny was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 25 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Merthyr Road on December 21, 2022.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and pay a £120 fine, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHANE DAVIES, 44, of Blenheim Court, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the B4245 in Undy on December 30, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

CRAIG MELIA, 31, of Hillside, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Old Hereford Road on December 30, 2022.

He was fined £230 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

KAMILA ZOFIA NOWALINSKA, 34, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 westbound on New Year’s Day.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BALAZS ULICZKI, 43, of Sarn Place, Risca was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of harassment following a trial.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £625 costs and a £95 surcharge.