JORDAN JUKES, 28, of Market Street, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bethcar Street on June 13.

He was fined £350 and must pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

STEVEN TRANTER, 65, of Beaconsfield, Abergavenny must pay £1,823.54 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of a notice issued under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 by Blaenau Gwent council on March 18.

SARAH SAMUEL, 33, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff on the A4161 at Newport Road/Colchester Avenue on November 30, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG ALEXANDER MARTIN, 32, of Francis Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,124 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA JANE JENKINS, 52, of Vine Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4591 on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH JOHN SLADE, 67, of Buttercup Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on January 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROWAN KOHLER-HOON, 23, from Newland, near Coleford, Gloucestershire must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Dixton Road, Monmouth on February 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA PAPANTONIOU, 26, of Hill Street, Ystrad Mynach must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly on February 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PIOTR PLOSZAJ, 47, of Woodland Terrace, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABID MUKHTAR, 52, of Potter Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.