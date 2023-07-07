A SICK murderer who used a broom handle in a sexual nature as he brutally killed his casual girlfriend has been put behind bars for life.

Disgusting details were revealed during sentencing of Carl Silcox who murdered innocent Adell Cowen in an awful and upsetting attack at his flat in Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, in October 2020.

At Newport Crown Court today, July 7, Ms Cowen’s family had to hear excruciating detail of the sick and twisted ways Silcox, 45, murdered Ms Cowen, using a broom.

In evidence, it was revealed Ms Cowen had suffered injuries to her inner thighs and genitals.

Multiple injuries were found on Ms Cowen's body as it's thought Silcox flew into a rage on the night in question.

In a heartbreaking scene, Ms Cowen’s niece Star Richards bravely stood in court and described how her family had been through hell listening to the deprived way Silcox murdered her aunt and then lied about her, claiming she was a prostitute.

‘Adell had a bubbly character’: Full statement by Adell Cowen’s niece Star Richards

“The last two years and eight months have been a living hell waiting for answers. We are still no clearer why Adell was taken from us. It has been completely traumatic for all Adell’s family. Gradually and painfully, bit by bit, we have become more aware of the horrific detail of Adell’s death. What added to the pain was the numerous lies told by Carl that included saying Adell was a prostitute. It has been impossible to process what has happened.

“Adell does not deserve what happened to her. She had a bubbly character.

“My mother, Adell’s sister, feels broken more than empty. My uncles are all deeply affected by what happened with pent-up anger while others cannot talk about it. Adell’s younger brother struggles to deal with losing a sister who used to look after him.”

Carl Silcox brutally murdered Adell in his flat in Caerphilly in 2020 (Image: Google Maps)

The Mornington Meadows area, where the incident took place (red pin) (Image: Google Maps)

Silcox: A loner who had no friends

In mitigation, Silcox was described as a man with no friends. A former shelf stacker at Poundland, it was said Silcox looked after his grandmother for a number of years.

Silcox was given life imprisonment, with a minimum of 25 years that must be served before he is eligible for parole.

After sentencing, Deena Beynon of the Crown Prosecution Service said everyone’s thoughts are with Adell’s family.

“The victim suffered extensive injuries which Silcox could offer no explanation for, despite having her blood on his clothing described as “airborne blood”.

“The CPS presented this strong evidence to the jury resulting in his conviction.

“We take domestic abuse extremely seriously and will prosecute cases whenever our legal test is met.

“Our thoughts remain with Adelle’s family and friends over their sad loss.”