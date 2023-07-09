Robb Merchant, who owns White Castle Vineyard in northern Monmouthshire, has criticised the Welsh Government for including glass in its plans to launch a deposit return scheme by 2025.

He argues the system complicates matters because plans for similar schemes in England and Scotland will not include glass.

His wine bottles may have to display two barcodes - one for Wales and one for elsewhere - and Mr Merchant said this would lead to extra costs and complexities, and "immediately puts us at a disadvantage to vineyards across the border in England".

"I am greatly concerned that Wales’ position on glass is now in conflict with all other schemes across the UK," said Mr Merchant.

"It will create confusion for consumers, not to mention the inevitable trading complexities and increased financial costs for hospitality and drinks retailers."

He added: "Welsh vineyards are typically very small businesses, usually using only family labour, and do not have the time, money, or resources to operate this scheme."

Last month Mr Merchant was awarded an MBE for services to viticulture in King Charles' first birthday honours list.

What is a deposit return scheme?





Under the new plans, shoppers would receive money back for returning certain containers, which will then be cleaned and reused.

Many other countries, including Germany and Sweden, already have such schemes, which are seen as a way of incentivising recycling by offering a financial reward.

It means customers will pay a small returnable deposit, included in the price, when they buy things like canned or bottled drinks.

While proposals across Britain include plans for deposit returns on aluminium cans and plastic bottles, Wales is the only nation not to have dropped glass from the scheme.

Glass is recyclable and some industries, such as dairies, have for generations reused bottles. But generally, the recycling of glass is variable, and in some cases coloured glass isn't recycled at all but is broken up and added to landfill.

Monmouth MP David Davies, secretary of state for Wales, has backed Mr Merchant's concerns, and accused the Welsh Government of being different for "the sake of it".

He said the plans to include glass in the Welsh scheme would be "disastrous for producers like Robb".

"This isn’t going to lead to more glass being recycled," Mr Davies said. It is just going to create a massive logistical nightmare to work out what barcodes go on what bottles."

He accused the Welsh Government of attempting to "create a political argument and score political points against the UK Government", and said a "consistent UK-wide approach" was the "sensible way forward".

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Evidence from existing DRS schemes overwhelmingly show that they lead to more recycling and much less litter.

“We have been consistent throughout that we would prefer a scheme with the same scope across the UK so as to maximise the environmental and economic benefits.

“The easiest way to achieve this is for UK Government to reverse its decision to diverge away from what was the shared position across the UK, by putting glass back into its scheme. This would help tackle litter, lower pollution and help deliver Net Zero.”