A REGISTERED sex offender failed to turn up to court to be sentenced for attempting to engage in a sexuual activity with a child.
Phillip Allen, from Ross-on-Wye, was due to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on June after being convicted at Hereford Magistrates Court on April 12.
A bench warrant has been issued, which is not backed for bail.
Allen has connections with Cumbria, and police believe he has been in the Carlisle area within the last few days.
Anyone who sees Allen or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.
