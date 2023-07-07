Cardiff Council revealed that the preferred option for its future development plan, known as the Replacement Local Development Plan (RLDP), would be an annual growth rate for housing of one per cent up until 2036.

If this is comes into fruition after a lengthy process of consultation and cabinet approvals over the coming years, it could mean the development of 26,400 new homes.

A Local Development Plan (LDP) is used by local authorities to control development and identify areas of land for protection.

The council said that the 26,400 homes can be delivered through existing planning permissions, or on land which is already identified for new development in the current LDP which was approved in January 2016.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning and transport, Cllr Daniel De’Ath, said: “The Preferred Strategy doesn’t purely focus on housing growth, but social, economic, cultural and environmental factors to ensure we use the RDLP to control new development and develop sustainable neighbourhoods which will further enhance Cardiff as a sustainable city and help combat the ongoing threat from climate change.”

Cardiff Council’s cabinet members will be asked to approve the RLDP preferred strategy at a meeting on Thursday, June 15.

If approval is given, a consultation period will follow before a final plan is considered by cabinet members in June 2024.

This final plan, also known as the deposit plan, will also go through a consultation process before being submitted to the Welsh Government for examination in May 2025.

The RLDP is expected to be fully adopted by November 2025.

If approved, the RLDP could also see 6,000 affordable homes built across the city over the lifetime of the plan and create more than 32,000 jobs.

Other options which were looked at by the council included growth rates of 0.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent per year.

A council report, which will be discussed by a scrutiny committee on Thursday June 15, states that the plan for a growth rate of 1% is the “most realistic choice in terms of deliverability.”