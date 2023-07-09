From pharmacies to opticians, these stalwarts have served their communities for generations.

Brothers Ian and Geoff Shackleton are the fifth generation of pharmacists in their family, based in Abergavenny.

Together they run what is one of the oldest businesses in the town.

Originally founded by George William Shackleton in 1873, Shackleton’s Pharmacy began as a small, family-run business in the town centre.

Geoff (left) and Ian Shackleton, the fifth generation of their family to run this Abergavenny pharmacy. (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

And 150 years later, the business has adapted to meet the needs of its growing local population by expanding to several branches, which boast multiple consultation rooms, an electronic dispensing system and a comprehensive list of services.

"We’ve been serving the local community for many generations now and we pride ourselves on trying to go above and beyond what we need to provide the best service we possibly can," Ian said. "A hundred and fifty years is a long time and the NHS has been around for 75, so we’ve seen a lot of changes throughout that period."

"There’s the Common Ailments Scheme, which is a fantastic, no-appointment service for members of the public to come in for minor ailments and see a pharmacist straight away," Geoff added. "We offer smoking cessation, emergency contraception.

"We’re also looking at expanding anything that the public need in the local community and linking them with the GP to try and relieve some of the pressures they’re under as well."

The Shackleton family is showing no sign of changing direction, either. Geoff’s son and daughter are both studying pharmacy degrees at university and are set to be the sixth generation of pharmacists in the family.

Monmouth pharmacist Daniel Rosser. (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Over in Monmouth, a pharmacy, now owned by Daniel Rosser, has been serving the local population from the same building for more than 190 years.

The bustling shop has lots of historical features, such as an old medicine cabinet, light fitting made from old pharmaceutical bottles and a fascinating window display.

The business may no longer offer former services like tooth extractions, but today it provides a comprehensive list of pharmacy services and professional advice.

Phillips Opticians, in Blackwood, celebrated 100 years of optical care last year. Originally opening in Pontywain in 1922, the business began operating as both an opticians and a jeweller.

Optometrist Katie completed her training at the Blackwood business. (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Katie completed her pre-registration training at the firm and has worked there as a qualified optometrist ever since.

On the community aspect of the business, she said: "It’s lovely to see everyone local and to be able to give them that care closer to home."

Although you can no longer pick up any jewellery at the shop, there are a wide range of services on offer, including sight tests and contact lens appointments, as well as providing the Low Vision Service Wales. They can also provide care closer to home for glaucoma patients by treating them at the Newbridge branch of Phillips Opticians instead of them having to visit a hospital.

In Newport, Beechwood Surgery was established in 1918, when it was set up in the front room of a Victorian house.

Dr Eleri Jones of Beechwood Surgery. (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Although the practice remains in the same building, it has changed dramatically over the past 100 years. Now boasting a wide range of healthcare professionals, the workforce includes a nursing team and a pharmacist.

Also part of a training academy, the team helps to train the future primary care workforce.

GP Eleri Jones called this an "important part of moving forward for primary care".

Beechwood Surgery also won the GP Practice of the Year at last year's South Wales Health and Care Awards.

"We feel very privileged to have been awarded GP Practice of the Year from our patients and we look forward to providing our service in the future," Dr Jones added.

