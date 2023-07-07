Coffee#1, which has 113 outlets across the UK, is to open a 2,250 sq ft café in late August - and the fit-out is already underway.

The café will be located at 30 Gwent Square in the Cwmbran Centre.

Bruce Newman, managing director of Coffee#1 said: “Cwmbran is a great fit for Coffee#1, given strong brand awareness in the area, similarity of demographic profile to many successful existing sites and high seven-day per week footfall,” he said.

“The corner unit we will trade from also affords us plenty of natural light and the opportunity for both internal and external covers.”

Cwmbran Centre (Image: LCP)

Coffee#1 has agreed a five-year lease with national commercial property and investment company LCP, part of M Core.

Founded in 2001 Coffee#1 is inspired by the prospect of giving customers a more complete experience and aims to serve great coffee made by talented baristas, in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Boobaloo Boutique, a family fashion boutique, is set to open at the Cwmbran Centre later this month.

Last year the Cwmbran Centre recorded footfall of 19.75 million people– an eight per cent increase (1.5 million) on the previous year and welcomed 17 new tenants.

Alex Williams, of LCP, said: “We’ve worked hard to transform Cwmbran Centre, attracting both independent traders and well-known high street brands.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Coffee#1 to the centre, which adds another strong brand to our food and beverage offer. We’re looking forward to it opening this summer.”