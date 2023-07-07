WARNING: The following article contains details that some readers may find distressing.

Rodney Morgan, who now lives in Cae Brynton Road in Newport, distributed 1,219 images of children and made 8,985 more by recording footage of him abusing an infant. He lived in Swindon when the offences were carried out.

The 56-year-old appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday to be sentenced for a string of child sex offences. He was jailed for 14 years, and after he is released, he will be closely monitored by the authorities for another five years on an extended licence period.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the rape of a child, assault of a child by touching, attempted rape of a child, distributing images of children, two counts of taking an indecent image of a child, two counts of making indecent images of children, and three counts of assault of a child by penetration.

Rodney Morgan (Image: Wiltshire Police)

Detective Constable Justine Parsons described this investigation as one of the most horrendous cases she had ever dealt with.

Officers from Wiltshire Police’s Child Internet Exploitation Team arrested Morgan in September 2022 after receiving information that he had uploaded an indecent image of a child online.

During a police interview, the full extent of his horrific crimes came to light.

Det Con Parsons added: “It is truly appalling.

“The abuse the victim – a baby – suffered at the hands of Morgan is completely abhorrent.

“I have worked within policing for 18 years, I’ve been a detective for 14 of those years and I’ve worked within the Child Internet Exploitation Team for five years, and this is without doubt one of the most horrendous cases I have ever dealt with.

“Morgan filmed himself abusing an innocent baby on multiple occasions for his own sexual gratification.

“I am glad he has been given a lengthy jail sentence so he no longer poses a threat to babies and children.

“This case will no doubt cause upset and disgust to the public and those who knew Morgan.

“Please be reassured that the CIET team here in Wiltshire Police is totally committed to targeting dangerous offenders like Morgan and protecting innocent victims.”

Anyone who wishes to report concerns regarding child sexual abuse should call the police immediately via 101, regardless of how much time has passed since the abuse.