Around 200 challengers had signed up to the TenFoot Swim between Tenby and Saundersfoot, which was making a post-pandemic return with a longer course of 5.5km.

The swimmers were due to leave from Tenby’s North Beach tomorrow morning, Saturday July 8, and make their way along the coast, around Monkstone Point, to Saundersfoot's Coppet Hall beach.

The event, which was fully subscribed, was due to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, raising funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease, in memory of Scottish rugby personality Doddie Weir.

The swim was due to kick off a huge weekend of events for the village, which is organising the community music event, SaundersFEST, being headlined by opera singer Wynne Evans.

The announcement of the cancellation at noon today on the TenFoot Swim Facebook page was made with huge disappointment.

Saundersfoot South’s county councillor, Chris Williams, on behalf of the organisers said: “We’ve put ten months of really hard work into this, and we are jut absolutely gutted.”

The post from the TenFoot Swim committee stated: "We would like to inform you to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions we have had to take the unfortunate decision to cancel the 2023 Tenfoot Swim.

"We would like to stress the importance of the work our safety team do when we run the TenFoot swim.

"Not only are we responsible for the swimmers, but the many safety volunteers who support on kayaks, paddle boards and boats and with the forecast weather conditions it would not be safe for us to ask swimmers or the safety team to go out on the water.

"All entrants will be contacting by email today explaining what will happen next.

"We will still be supporting our amazing charities My Name'5 Doddie and Guide Dogs for the Blind in 2024.

"We would appreciate your patience as we won't be responding to messages/ comments/ emails until Tuesday next week as I'm sure you can appreciate we have a lot to sort out and we are running the SaundersFest music festival this weekend as well.

"Many thanks for your understanding."