He is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Tofu is a sweet-natured bun who would make a rewarding addition to the right home in time.

"He can be a little nervous upon first greeting but will eventually come up to you if you have a tasty treat or some leafy greens.

"He loves dandelion leaves the most.

"He isn't quite sure what to make of being stroked but this can be worked on in time.

"He would need a large accommodation/run set up that gives him plenty of space to run around and explore. He spends most of his time in his outside run here with us.

"He would also love the company of a neutered female rabbit, once they have been properly introduced."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .