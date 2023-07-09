Run by Lee and Nichola Davies, Heritage Plaice Fish and Chips were Highly Commended at the awards, and was named the second-best chippy in Wales.

It is the first award Heritage Plaice Fish and Chips has won or been nominated for.

Nichola Davies at the awards (Image: Nichola Davies)

The fish and chip shop has been at the heart of Blaenavon since 1999 when Mr Davies' parents first set up the business. Nichola and Lee took over the running of the shop at the start of 2020.

Ms Davies said: “At the awards we were overwhelmed at the number of people that were at the awards and how glamorous it was.

“We met some fantastic people within the food industry. When they announced we were highly commended we felt elated as we were over the moon to even be part of the ten finalists never mind coming second in the whole of Wales.

Lee and Nichola Davies (Image: Nichola Davies)

“We would like to also congratulate the other finalists in the category as it is a huge achievement in an extremely competitive business.”

The awards were held at The Mercure hotel in Cardiff on Monday, June 26.

Ms Davies described the staff at the chippy as being “one big family.”

Katie Rowles, Nichola Davies and Kimberley Fieldhouse (Image: Nichola Davies)

“Heritage Plaice is at the heart of all we do, It also means a lot to all our staff as we are like one big family,” she said.

“Without our committed team then we wouldn’t be able to provide quality food and service within our community and surrounding areas.

Outside Heritage Plaice Fish and Chips (Image: Nichola Davies)

“Our staff enjoy engaging with the customers and enjoy speaking to everyone in the community and visitors to the town daily.

“It also means a lot to us as we like to be able to help people by running a delivery service and support the local community.”