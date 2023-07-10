DANIEL GWYER, 30, of Coverack Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle on Mulcaster Avenue whilst unfit to drive through drugs on January 2.

He was fined £323 and must pay a £129 surcharge and £85 costs.

CONNER DEAN, 22, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assault by beating and threatening to petrol bomb a house on June 29.

They must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and were ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS, 28, Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis and possession of cannabis on June 14.

She must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £114 surcharge.

ADAM ZDRZALEK, 42, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery was banned from driving 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on June 15.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

COLIN CLARK, 41, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on December 29, 2022.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

DEANNE COLLINS, 33, of Somerton Park, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after they were found guilty of drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 20.

They were fined £375 and must pay £620 costs and a £38 surcharge and £85.

KARON TUNLEY, 32, of Maendy Wood Rise, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Hanbury Road, Pontypool on December 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE PRITCHARD, 41, of Queen Street, Brynmawr must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 14.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MELVYN ALAN PAUL WILLIAMS, 62, of Clos Tir-y-Pwll, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 westbound on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.