Komas Karim along with his brother Paywand Karim, opened Komas Cutz near Friars Walk on Thursday, July 6, after his first shop, Komas Kurdish Barber, proved a hit with locals.

Komas opened the shop to be closer to home and believes the city centre is a great location to set up his business.

He said: “We worked in Ystrad Mynach and then we moved to Blackwood and the last three years we have got another barber shop in Abertillery.

“I opened this shop to come back to Newport, as I live near Rodney Parade and it was too much travel for us, the shop in Abertillery is still open.

Komas opened his second shop in Newport City Centre (Image: Kamila Jarczak)

“We had over 30 people travel there for a haircut, that’s why I decided to open here as the demand is there.”

Komas Barbers opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at Austin Friars, in Newport City Centre.

Komas told the Argus that the opening was a huge success which saw 27 people visit.

He added: “I received great reviews for my business, we had a lot of people in yesterday for the opening day with people travelling from Risca and Abertillery to come here.

WATCH: A first look at the new barber shop. Video: Komas Karim

“Its great as everyone is so polite to me, and since opening yesterday I have had great response on social media and would like to see if this is more popular.”

The new business is open seven days a week and is for walk-ins only as no appointments are necessary.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 9.30am to 4pm